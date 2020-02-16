mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
The Kolkatan giants would be keen to make amends for their defeat to Indian Arrows this month...
Indian Arrows will play their first game at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai, on Monday as they host East Bengal.
|Game
|Indian Arrows vs East Bengal
|Date
|Monday, February 17
|Time
|7 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|1Sports, Kolkata TV (Bengali)
|FanCode
TEAM NEWS
INDIAN ARROWS:
Key Players: Ayush Adhikari, Vikram Singh
EAST BENGAL:
Key Players: Ansumana Kromah, Marc Jimenez
