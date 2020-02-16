mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Kolkatan giants would be keen to make amends for their defeat to Indian Arrows this month...

will play their first game at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai, on Monday as they host . Game Indian Arrows vs East Bengal Date Monday, February 17 Time 7 PM IST (GMT +5:30) TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM (English) TV channel Online streams 1Sports, Kolkata TV (Bengali) FanCode TEAM NEWS INDIAN ARROWS: Key Players: Ayush Adhikari, Vikram Singh

EAST BENGAL: Article continues below Key Players: Ansumana Kromah, Marc Jimenez

