mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Kolkatan giants would be keen to make amends for their defeat to Indian Arrows this month...

Indian Arrows will play their first game at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai, on Monday as they host East Bengal.

Game Indian Arrows vs East Bengal
Date Monday, February 17
Time 7 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

East Bengal vs Punjab

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports, Kolkata TV (Bengali)  FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

INDIAN ARROWS:

Indian Arrows possible XI

Key Players: Ayush Adhikari, Vikram Singh  
 

EAST BENGAL:

East Bengal possible XI

Key Players: Ansumana Kromah, Marc Jimenez  


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

