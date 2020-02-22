mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
A battle between two teams involved in a relegation battle...
Chennai City will play host to Aizawl FC in an I-League 2019-20 fixture at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday.
|Game
|Chennai City vs Aizawl FC
|Date
|Sunday, February 23
|Time
|7 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|1Sports
|FanCode
TEAM NEWS
CHENNAI CITY:
Key Players: Katsumi Yusa, Jan Muzangu
AIZAWL FC:
