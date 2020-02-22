 mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

A battle between two teams involved in a relegation battle...

Chennai City will play host to Aizawl FC in an I-League 2019-20 fixture at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday.

Game Chennai City vs Aizawl FC
Date Sunday, February 23
Time 7 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Jan Muzangu Churchill Brothers Chennai City I-Legue 2019-20

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

CHENNAI CITY:

Chennai City possible XI

Key Players: Katsumi Yusa, Jan Muzangu

AIZAWL FC: 

Aizawl possible XI


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

