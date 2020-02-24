mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this mid-week | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure.
Football never stops, here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Malaysia this mid-week on channels such as Astro Supersport, Fox Sports, BeIN and more.
*All times shown are Malaysian.
Tuesday February 25
Liverpool's title chase continues on this day, while the AFC Cup action resumes later in the evening.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|3:50am
|Liverpool v West Ham
|Astro CH813/833
|3:20am
|Frankfurt v Union
|Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
|4:50pm
|Yangon v Lao Toyota
|Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
|7:20pm
|Hougang v Ho Chi Minh
|Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
|7:20pm
|Ceres v Than Quang Ninh
|Astro CH816/836/Fox Sports 2
|6:50pm
|Svay Rieng v Bali
|Astro CH817/837/Fox Sports 3
|9:50pm
|NorthEast v Chennaiyin
|Astro CH817/837/Fox Sports 3
Wednesday February 26
Continental European action returns on Wednesday.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|3:50am
|Chelsea v Bayern
|Astro CH818
|3:50am
|Napoli v Barcelona
|Astro CH819
|4:20pm
|Makassar v Shan
|Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
|6:50pm
|Kaya v Tampines
|Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
Thursday February 27
This week could well be the last time you get to see Manchester City play at the continental stage, so don't forget to stay tuned on Thursday morning!
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|1:00am
|Braga v Rangers
|Astro CH819
|3:55am
|Lyon v Juventus
|Astro CH818
|3:55am
|Real v Manchester City
|Astro CH819
Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com
Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this mid-week
Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this mid-week