mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this mid-week | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure.

Football never stops, here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Malaysia this mid-week on channels such as Astro Supersport, Fox Sports, BeIN and more.

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Tuesday February 25

Liverpool's title chase continues on this day, while the AFC Cup action resumes later in the evening.

Time Match TV channel
3:50am Liverpool v West Ham Astro CH813/833
3:20am Frankfurt v Union Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
4:50pm Yangon v Lao Toyota Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
7:20pm Hougang v Ho Chi Minh Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
7:20pm Ceres v Than Quang Ninh Astro CH816/836/Fox Sports 2
6:50pm Svay Rieng v Bali Astro CH817/837/Fox Sports 3
9:50pm NorthEast v Chennaiyin Astro CH817/837/Fox Sports 3

Wednesday February 26

Continental European action returns on Wednesday.

Time Match TV channel
3:50am Chelsea v Bayern Astro CH818
3:50am Napoli v Barcelona Astro CH819
4:20pm Makassar v Shan Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1
6:50pm Kaya v Tampines Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1

Thursday February 27

This week could well be the last time you get to see Manchester City play at the continental stage, so don't forget to stay tuned on Thursday morning!

Time Match TV channel
1:00am Braga v Rangers Astro CH819
3:55am Lyon v Juventus Astro CH818
3:55am Real v Manchester City Astro CH819

