mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this mid-week | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure.

Football never stops, here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Malaysia this mid-week on channels such as Astro Supersport, Fox Sports, BeIN and more.

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Editors' Picks

Tuesday February 25

's title chase continues on this day, while the action resumes later in the evening.

Time Match TV channel 3:50am Liverpool v West Ham Astro CH813/833 3:20am Frankfurt v Union Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1 4:50pm Yangon v Lao Toyota Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1 7:20pm Hougang v Ho Chi Minh Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1 7:20pm Ceres v Than Quang Ninh Astro CH816/836/Fox Sports 2 6:50pm Svay Rieng v Bali Astro CH817/837/Fox Sports 3 9:50pm NorthEast v Chennaiyin Astro CH817/837/Fox Sports 3

Wednesday February 26

Continental European action returns on Wednesday.

Time Match TV channel 3:50am v Bayern Astro CH818 3:50am v Astro CH819 4:20pm Makassar v Shan Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1 6:50pm v Tampines Astro CH815/835/Fox Sports 1

Thursday February 27

This week could well be the last time you get to see play at the continental stage, so don't forget to stay tuned on Thursday morning!