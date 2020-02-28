mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world

Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the (ISL), Premier League, or the , there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports and Sony TEN networks.

*All times are IST.

Friday, February 28

Defending champions Chennai City will be looking to do the double over the young Indian side.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 5 pm I-League: vs Chennai City 1Sports/FanCode



Saturday, February 29

The first ISL 6 semi-final (leg 1) between Chennaiyin and is on the cards besides taking on in the I-League. Bayern, and also have their engagements.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 12:46 am Bundesliga: Fortuna vs Hertha Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 1:20 am Premier League: vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 2 pm I-League: vs Aizawl 1Sports/FanCode 5 pm I-League: East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers 1Sports/FanCode 5:45 pm Premier League: vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 7 pm I-League: vs Punjab 1Sports/FanCode 7:20 pm ISL: Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 7:30 pm : vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 7:46 pm Bundesliga: vs Bayern Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 8:20 pm Premier League: Bournemouth vs Chelsea Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 10:30 pm Serie A: vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 10:46 pm Bundesliga: 1. FC Koln and 04 Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 10:50 pm Premier League: vs Liverpool Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP



Sunday, March 1

Bengaluru face in the second ISL 6 semi-final (leg 1) whereas will want to gain more points atop the I-League standings. host , welcome Wolverhampton.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 1:15 am Serie A: vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 5 pm I-League: TRAU vs Mohun Bagan 1Sports/FanCode 5 pm Serie A: vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 7:20 pm ISL: Bengaluru vs ATK Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 7:20 pm Premier League: vs Man City Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 7:20 pm Premier League: Tottenham vs Wolves Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 7:30 pm Serie A: Lecee vs Atlanta Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 7:30 pm Serie A: vs Brescia Sony ESPN SD & HD 7:30 pm Serie A: vs. Sony TEN 1 SD & HD 10:16 pm Bundesliga: Werder vs Eintracht Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 10:30 pm Serie A: vs AS Sony TEN 2 SD & HD



Monday, March 2

Milan will be looking to close the gap towards the Serie A summit when they travel to Turin.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 1:15 am Serie A: vs. Inter Milan Sony TEN 2 SD & HD



