mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world
Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the Indian Super League (ISL), Premier League, Champions League or the Bundesliga, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports and Sony TEN networks.
*All times are IST.
Friday, February 28
Defending I-League champions Chennai City will be looking to do the double over the young Indian side.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|5 pm
|I-League: Indian Arrows vs Chennai City
|1Sports/FanCode
Saturday, February 29
The first ISL 6 semi-final (leg 1) between Chennaiyin and FC Goa is on the cards besides East Bengal taking on Churchill Brothers in the I-League. Bayern, Chelsea and Liverpool also have their engagements.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|12:46 am
|Bundesliga: Fortuna vs Hertha
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|1:20 am
|Premier League: Norwich City vs Leicester City
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|2 pm
|I-League: Real Kashmir vs Aizawl
|1Sports/FanCode
|5 pm
|I-League: East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers
|1Sports/FanCode
|5:45 pm
|Premier League: Brighton vs Crystal Palace
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|7 pm
|I-League: Gokulam Kerala vs Punjab
|1Sports/FanCode
|7:20 pm
|ISL: Chennaiyin vs FC Goa
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|7:30 pm
|Serie A: Lazio vs Bologna
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|7:46 pm
|Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Bayern
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|8:20 pm
|Premier League: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|10:30 pm
|Serie A: Udinese vs Fiorentina
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|10:46 pm
|Bundesliga: 1. FC Koln and Schalke 04
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|10:50 pm
|Premier League: Watford vs Liverpool
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
Sunday, March 1
Bengaluru face ATK in the second ISL 6 semi-final (leg 1) whereas Mohun Bagan will want to gain more points atop the I-League standings. Everton host Manchester City, Tottenham welcome Wolverhampton.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|1:15 am
|Serie A: Napoli vs Torino
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|5 pm
|I-League: TRAU vs Mohun Bagan
|1Sports/FanCode
|5 pm
|Serie A: AC Milan vs Genoa
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|7:20 pm
|ISL: Bengaluru vs ATK
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|7:20 pm
|Premier League: Everton vs Man City
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|7:20 pm
|Premier League: Tottenham vs Wolves
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|7:30 pm
|Serie A: Lecee vs Atlanta
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|7:30 pm
|Serie A: Sassuolo vs Brescia
|Sony ESPN SD & HD
|7:30 pm
|Serie A: Parma vs. SPAL
|Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
|10:16 pm
|Bundesliga: Werder vs Eintracht
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|10:30 pm
|Serie A: Cagliari vs AS Roma
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
Monday, March 2
Inter Milan will be looking to close the gap towards the Serie A summit when they travel to Turin.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|1:15 am
|Serie A: Juventus vs. Inter Milan
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
