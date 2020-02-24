mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world

Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the (ISL), Premier League, or the , there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports and Sony TEN networks.

*All times are IST.

Monday, February 24

Football action will be back to the valley after a prolonged string of away games for the Snow .



Tuesday, February 25

Fixtures from three different leagues on the Star Sports network.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 12:46 am Bundesliga: Eintracht vs Union Berlin Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 1:20 am Premier League: vs West Ham Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 7:20 pm ISL: vs Chennaiyin Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP



Wednesday, February 26

BIG games, games you wouldn't want to miss, in the UEFA Champions League!.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 1:30 am UEFA Champions League: vs Bayern Sony TEN 1 SD & HD 1:30 am UEFA Champions League: vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 10:30 pm UEFA : Braga vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD



Thursday, February 27

More the appetite, more European action served for you.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 1:30 am UEFA Champions League: vs Man City Sony TEN 1 SD & HD 1:30 am UEFA Champions League: vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 11:25 pm UEFA Europa League: vs Wolves Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 11:25 pm UEFA Europa League: Gent vs Sony Six SD & HD



Friday, February 28

, and Arsenal have their Europa League engagements.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 1:30 am UEFA Europa League: Man Utd vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 1:30 am UEFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs Sony ESPN SD & HD 1:30 am UEFA Europa League: Arsenal vs Olympiacos Sony Six SD & HD

