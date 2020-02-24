mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world
Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the Indian Super League (ISL), Premier League, Champions League or the Bundesliga, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports and Sony TEN networks.
*All times are IST.
Monday, February 24
Football action will be back to the valley after a prolonged string of away games for the Snow Leopards.
Tuesday, February 25
Fixtures from three different leagues on the Star Sports network.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|12:46 am
|Bundesliga: Eintracht vs Union Berlin
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|1:20 am
|Premier League: Liverpool vs West Ham
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|7:20 pm
|ISL: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
Wednesday, February 26
BIG games, games you wouldn't want to miss, in the UEFA Champions League!.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|1:30 am
|UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern
|Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
|1:30 am
|UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs Barcelona
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|10:30 pm
|UEFA Europa League: Braga vs Rangers
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
Thursday, February 27
More the appetite, more European action served for you.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|1:30 am
|UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Man City
|Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
|1:30 am
|UEFA Champions League: Lyon vs Juventus
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|11:25 pm
|UEFA Europa League: Espanyol vs Wolves
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|11:25 pm
|UEFA Europa League: Gent vs Roma
|Sony Six SD & HD
Friday, February 28
Manchester United, Inter and Arsenal have their Europa League engagements.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|1:30 am
|UEFA Europa League: Man Utd vs Club Brugge
|Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
|1:30 am
|UEFA Europa League: Inter Milan vs Ludogorets
|Sony ESPN SD & HD
|1:30 am
|UEFA Europa League: Arsenal vs Olympiacos
|Sony Six SD & HD
