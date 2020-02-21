mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure.
Football never stops, here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in Malaysia this mid-week on channels such as Astro Supersport, Fox Sports, BeIN and more.
*All times shown are Malaysian.
Friday February 21
Four matches available on Friday including A-League action, J-League tie and a Indian League match.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:15pm
|Wellington Phoenix v Western United
|Astro CH818
|4:30pm
|Western Sydney v Adelaide United
|Astro CH818
|5:55pm
|Shonan Bellmare v Urawa Red Diamonds
|Astro CH814/834
|9:50pm
|Mumbai City FC v Chennaiyin FC
|Astro CH817/837
Saturday February 22
14 matches to choose from. Can Bayern continue their fine momentum? Is the Gattuso-Napoli revival genuine? And that big one in London between Chelsea and Spurs.
Sunday February 23
18 live matches, Sunday is really spoilt for choice from Juventus to Manchester City to Vissel Kobe to Manchester United, all available to viewers.
Monday February 24
Six matches available in the wee hours of Monday morning including the Gunners welcoming Everton at Emirates Stadium and Antonio Conte hoping his Inter side can continue to challenge for the Serie A title.
Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com
Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this weekend
Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in Malaysia today, tomorrow & this weekend