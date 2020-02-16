mo4ch:> EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs lose, Sundowns win | Mo4ch News

Amakhosi's slip up allowed the Brazilians two draw seven points closer with a game in hand
Twitter was the usual abuzz on Saturday as the Premier Soccer League action returned, featuring title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
In Saturday's earlier kick-off, Sundowns overcame Chippa United, 3-0, to return to the second spot, piling the pressure on Amakhosi who were scheduled to host Maritzburg United in a late afternoon kick-off.
The log leaders, however, failed to extend their lead at the summit of the table as they unexpectedly fell to a 2-1 defeat at home.
With Downs winning, and Chiefs losing, Twitter exploded after the matches of the country's two top sides.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
