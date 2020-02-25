mo4ch:> Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is finally among the European elite | Mo4ch News

The Polish forward is at the pinnacle of his career and has rightfully earned his place among the elite’s of Europe….

star Robert Lewandowski is in the form of his life. The 31-year-old Polish striker is at the pinnacle of his career and is undoubtedly the best No. 9 in the world at the moment.

Lewandowski already boasts 42 goals in 38 games for club and country this season and hit the net 10 times in the group stages alone. It also includes 25 goals in 23 matches.

Bayern Munich had a tough start to their league campaign and were at one point, way behind the top four teams. But Lewandowski's goalscoring exploits played a significant role in helping the Bavarians claw their way back to the top of the league table.

Editors' Picks

In the Champions League too, the international has done exceptionally well and is the joint top scorer with Erling Haland. The German giants eased through the group stages, with Lewandowski continuing to score freely.

With a four goal haul in Bayern's 6-0 win over in the group stages, Lewandowski set some unique records as well. He became the fastest player to score four goals in a Champions League match as the German champions routed Red Star. He also became only the second player to score four goals in the Champions League twice - alongside Lionel Messi - having already reached the mark in previous club 's 4-1 win over in the 2012-13 semi-finals.

Legandary German striker Miroslav Klose, who has scored the most goals in World Cups, was effusive in his praise for the Pole.

"Robert Lewandowski plays a bit like I did, but he's 10 times better than I ever was," he said. "He's the complete striker, uses both feet, is strong in the air and has a great shot on him."

The 31-year-old is also a leader in the Bayern ranks and coach Hans Flick is counting on him to fire them past in their upcoming Round of 16 clash.

"'Robert at the moment is playing in the form of his life, he's top-fit and full of confidence," said Flick. "He has a real run at the moment, and we hope that he will continue that here in the last 16 against Chelsea.

Article continues below

"As a leader up front he is very important for us, but he can also show that he can put the opponent under pressure. It's very important he is positive."

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Bayern and other UEFA Champions League matches LIVE from SouthEast Asia

If you are in , Laos and Cambodia, you can watch the Chelsea vs Bayern LIVE on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube channels