 mo4ch:> Arsenal's Saka is Europa League assist king | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Friday, February 21, 2020

mo4ch:> Arsenal's Saka is Europa League assist king | Mo4ch News

The versatile Anglo-Nigerian aided another goal which made him the outright leader for assists in Europe's second tier club competition this season

Bukayo Saka became the player with most Europa League assists this season after aiding Alexandre Lacazette's 81st minute goal in the 1-0 win at Olympiakos.

The 18-year old Anglo-Nigerian has been one of the standout players for the Gunners this season with his ability to create goals for his teammates a noteworthy feature.

Indeed, his nine assists in all competitions is the most of any Arsenal player.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Saka's assist against Olympiakos was his fifth in the competition, ahead of Rangers' Borna Barisic (4) and Sporting Lisbon duo of Wenderson Gelano and Nuno Sequeira (4 each).

His previous assists were against Eintracht Frankfurt (3 assists over two legs) and Standard Liege, all in the group phase.

Saka will be looking to be involved in the goals again when Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

Arsenal's Saka is Europa League assist king

Arsenal's Saka is Europa League assist king

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: