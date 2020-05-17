 mo4ch:>Chinese envoy to Israel found dead in his residence – reports | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Sunday, May 17, 2020

mo4ch:>Chinese envoy to Israel found dead in his residence – reports | Mo4ch News

17 May, 2020 07:50

China’s ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead at his home on Sunday morning, Israeli media said, citing police.

Du, 58, was found dead at the apartment in the city of Herzliya in central Israel, it was reported.

According to Ynet News, the envoy’s body was discovered in his bed, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

When contacted for comment by the Jerusalem Post, the Chinese Embassy said it could not immediately confirm the reports.

Also on rt.com Beijing may target Apple, Boeing & other US tech giants in retaliation for Huawei ban – Chinese state media

DETAILS TO FOLLOW


Source : RT - Daily news

Chinese envoy to Israel found dead in his residence – reports

Chinese envoy to Israel found dead in his residence – reports

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: