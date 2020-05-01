mo4ch:> Relive Ivory Coast's 1992 Afcon final penalty shootout victory over Ghana | Mo4ch News

The Elephants needed more than 120 minutes of play to land their first-ever continental title

The Confederation of African Football has shared a video on Twitter of the 1992 final in Dakar, between and which ended 11-10 in favour of the Elephants via penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Both teams topped their respective groups with the Ivorian making it past Zambia and in the quarters and semi-finals. The Black Stars meanwhile edged past the Republic of Congo and to enter the final.

It was Ghana's seventh appearance in the final with four previous triumphs while it was a maiden final for Ivory Coast.

Editors' Picks

Joel Tiehi and Isaac Asare missed for either side when it came to spot kicks and when it moved to to sudden death, Anthony Baffoe was the man to miss for Ghana, leaving Basile Aka Kouame to make history for the Ivorians which he did.

Both the Elephants and the Black Stars would meet again at the 2015 Afcon final in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, the Ivory Coast claiming the title in similar fashion via penalties again, this time winning 9-8 after playing extra time with no goals.