mo4ch:> Luseke: Alliance FC defender linked with move to Gor Mahia | Mo4ch News

The agent of the defender confirms the Kenyan champions have talked to him over a possible transfer in the next window

Alliance FC defender Geoffrey Luseke could be on his way to Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions .

According to the players’ agent Mohammed Hamisi, K’Ogalo have already approached him for the services of the defender and they are still holding talks on the same.

Hamisi further confirmed apart from Gor Mahia, he had also received offers from teams in the Zambian Premier League and thus said he will only listen to the team with the best offer.

“Gor Mahia have shown keen interest for Luseke’s services, they have already talked to me but we have not reached any agreement,” Hamisi is quoted by Daily News.

“I have also received offers from teams in Zambia but I will only go with those who are ready to give us what we are asking for.”

According to Hamisi the defender will not extend his contract with the Mwanza-based club which expires in June.

Should Luseke join Gor Mahia, he will most likely link up with two other Tanzanian players in the team – Dickson Ambundo and keeper David Mapigano.

However, Ambundo and Mapigano have openly stated they may leave the Kenyan champions owing to salary issues. Recently, Mapigano revealed he will not return to play for Gor Mahia after the expiry of his contract.

“I’m now looking for a possible new challenge elsewhere, this is all due to non-payment of salaries, but if they pay my arrears and commit to further payments, then I’m ready to go back to my employers and do my duties,” Mapigano said.

The former Singida United and Toto African custodian further disclosed he has received several offers from other teams in , and across Africa.

On his part, Ambundo, who joined Gor Mahia from Alliance in the last transfer window, has already been linked with a move back to the Mainland Premier League, but the winger has stated he is yet to talk with Yanga.

Gor Mahia will be keen to strengthen their squad as they have already been named Kenya’s flag bearers in the Caf for next season.

Gor Mahia were given the ticket by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after they moved to end the 2019-20 season and declared them champions.