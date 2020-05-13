mo4ch:> FKF vs KPL: SDT have lifted moods by nullifying Gor Mahia title – Shimanyula | Mo4ch News

The Kakamega-boss celebrates the court ruling which nullified the recent decision by the FKF to end the top-flight and crown K’Ogalo

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has hailed the ruling by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) to suspend the Football Federation's (FKF) move to end the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The Kenyan top-flight was halted in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak but was later suspended indefinitely after the Kenyan government moved to impose a 21-day curfew aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.

However, the FKF moved fast to announce they had ended the league and crowned leaders as champions, and also promoted National Super League (NSL) leaders Nairobi City Stars and second-placed Bidco United.

The KPL, who protested the decision and claimed the FKF did not have the mandate to end the league, later moved to court in a joint suit with Sugar, and on Tuesday, the SDT chairman John Ohaga overruled the FKF decision until a hearing is held to determine the outcome of the matter.

“As Homeboyz, we are very happy with the ruling because all we want and have been praying for is to make sure the league is played to the end so we can get a deserved winner,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“The decision FKF took was not proper because they have no mandate to end the league, in fact, they are not supposed to be in office as their term expired at the end of February, so whatever decision they tried by ending the league was illegal.

“We will also move to court as Homeboyz to be enjoined in the case so we can help push for justice, all the KPL clubs were not happy with the move and that is why the court has decided to nullify it.

“I also want to thank Gor Mahia for refusing to celebrate despite being crowned, because it clearly shows you that no one was in supportive of what FKF had done, to end the league.”

Shimanyula also said the KPL should be allowed to plan for new dates to resume the league when the curfew comes to an end on May 18.

“The league should be allowed to continue and as Homeboyz we are ready to continue the fight for the crown, we have done well so far this season and with only nine matches to play, anything is possible, we can still catch up and beat Gor Mahia to the crown,” Shimanyula continued.

“I don’t hate Gor Mahia and I have no issue if they win the league, they have won the league before and can even do it now, but all we want is to play the remaining matches so we can get a deserved winner, it might be Homeboyz time to take it and cannot let the chance go just like that.”

At the time the league was suspended, Gor Mahia were at the top of the 17-team table with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Homeboyz, who have a game in hand.