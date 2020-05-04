mo4ch:> Chelsea and Barcelona told Onana available for ‘right price’ in transfer admission from Ajax boss | Mo4ch News

Erik ten Hag says no approaches have been received for the highly-rated goalkeeper as yet, but he concedes a deal could be done at some stage

and are among those to have been linked with goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Erik ten Hag admits the 24-year-old could be sold to the “right club” for the “right price”.

Those in Amsterdam are aware that top talent will continue to be cherry-picked from their squad by big-spending sides across Europe. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong departed in 2019, to and Barcelona respectively, while Hakim Ziyech is heading to Stamford Bridge 12 months on.

Donny van de Beek is another attracting admiring glances from afar, while Onana has conceded that the time has come for him to consider a new challenge.

A return to Barcelona has been mooted for a man who previously spent time within the famed La Masia academy system. Chelsea, meanwhile, are said to be in the market for a Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement, and Premier League rivals are looking for a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.

All of those reported to be in the frame could dig deep if needed, with it suggested that Ajax will demand around £25 million ($31m) from any deal involving Onana.

Ten Hag has stopped short of putting a price tag on a highly-rated custodian, but has left an exit door open.

The Ajax boss told Algemeen Dagblad: "Andre is very important to us and of course we don’t want to lose him, but it’s true that we have an agreement from last year about the development scenario and what steps we will take if the right club comes in at the right price."

While accepting that interest in Onana is likely to be stepped up in the next transfer window, Ten Hag insists no bids have been received as yet.

He added: "As far as I know, no concrete offer has been made to Ajax."

That situation is likely to change, with Onana having invited approaches from his list of many suitors.

He has said on his future: "Don’t get me wrong, I am very happy with Ajax and I am very grateful to the club. It was five great years here, but now my time has come to take a step.

"I don’t yet know what will happen, but my ambitions and agreements are clear."