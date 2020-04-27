mo4ch:>Syrian air defenses repel ‘Israeli aggression’, down several 'hostile' missiles over Damascus - state media | Mo4ch News

Syrian missile defenses have responded to an attack by Israeli warplanes, intercepting several missiles over Damascus launched from the Lebanese airspace, Syria’s SANA news agency reported.

A video has emerged online purportedly showing the Syrian missile shield being activated to shoot down missiles, reportedly fired off by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the Lebanese airspace.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least three military sites outside the Syrian capital, Damascus, came under fire as result of the attack that took place early Monday morning local time.

“Numerous explosions” were reported to have rocked the city, and it’s so far unclear if any damage has been inflicted.

Blasts were also reportedly heard in the vicinity of the Damascus aiport, although it's unclear if the airport itself was targeted.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW