mo4ch:>Lockdown effect? Twitter hit by outages across parts of US & Europe, as users report issues with posting | Mo4ch News

Twitter has not been functioning properly for thousands of users across Europe and Americas in what appears to be yet another major outage, with many reporting troubles with accessing the platform’s website,

Downdetector, which tracks service complaints via social media, reported that the outages have been experienced by users in Europe, as well as by those residing on the US east coast. The issue is also affecting Brazil and Argentina, where most reports are coming from São Paulo and Buenos Aires.

Most of the users that flocked to the website to report the outage have been having difficulties with the Twitter website (some 43 percent), while 37 percent reported irregularities while using Twitter on IPhone and IPad.

It appears that many of the users were still able to access the social messaging platform, but were unable to complete basic operations - such as posting new tweets or replying to DMs - with some describing the service as being “very sluggish and glitchy.”

While it’s yet unclear what is behind the latest outage, some suggested that the site, overwhelmed by messages in the times of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, just could not handle the avalanche of users.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW