mo4ch:>Emmy-winning musician & co-founder of Fountains of Wayne, Adam Schlesinger, dies of coronavirus at 52 | Mo4ch News

Award-winning songwriter and musician Adam Schlesinger has passed away after contracting Covid-19 and spending several days on a ventilator, according to his attorney. He was 52 years old.

The musician died in a New York Hospital on Wednesday, his lawyer Josh Grier told the Associated Press. Winning three Emmy awards and one Grammy, Schlesinger was perhaps best known for his work with the New York City-based band Fountains of Wayne and its Grammy-nominated single ‘Stacy’s Mom.’

He also wrote music for a number of films and television shows, including the 1997 comedy ‘That Thing You Do’ – directed by Tom Hanks, who has also contracted the coronavirus – and more recently was a songwriter for the musical comedy series ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.’

The artist’s passing was mourned by thousands of fans, as well as his colleagues in the entertainment industry, hailing Schlesinger as “an otherworldly talent and inspiration.”

Schlesinger is survived by two daughters.

