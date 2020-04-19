mo4ch:> Chama: My best goal for Simba SC came against Nkana FC | Mo4ch News

The Zambian players pick the goal he scored against a team from his country as the best so far while turning out for the giants

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has selected his best goal for the Mainland Premier League champions.

Despite scoring a couple of goals for the Tanzanian giants, the Zambian player has singled out the goal he scored against a club from his home town – Nkana – in the Caf . as his best.

Chama, apart from scoring the cheeky goal at a packed National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, still remembers the moments because the goal helped Simba to reach the group stage of the competition.

“You want to know my best goal for Simba? I think it is the one I scored against Nkana,” Chama stated in a video on his Facebook page.

“I like the goal because it helped my team to reach the group stages of the Caf competition and also the fans in the stadium also liked it.

“I also loved the whole build-up to the goal as the pass from Hassan [Dilunga] was also perfect and my timing was superb. It is a goal I will leave to remember.”

He also named the fourth goal scored against side FC in a friendly played at the National Stadium in the city in May last year as among his best goals. On the day, Simba lost 5-4 despite displaying quality football.

The Zambian creative midfielder also included the 89th-minute goal he netted to navigate Simba into the quarter-finals of Caf Champions League against AS Vita at the packed National Stadium in the city. The match ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.