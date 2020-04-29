mo4ch:> Castro offered himself to Zamalek prior to joining Kaizer Chiefs - Solima | Mo4ch News

The 30-year-old marksman was fascinated by the atmosphere at Borg El Arab Stadium in 2016 and decided he wanted to play for the White Knights

Former head coach Moamen Solima has made a stunning revelation about striker Leonardo Castro.

According to Soliman, Castro approached him and offered himself to Zamalek immediately after the final whistle of the second leg of the 2016 Caf final.

Solima said Castro wanted to join Zamalek because of the atmosphere the club fans created at the venue during that match.

"After the [2016 Caf Champions League] final, and while I was so sad to lose the title and Sundowns players were celebrating, Castro came to me and offered himself to play for Zamalek because he was fascinated by the atmosphere in the stadium," said Solima in an interview with On-Time Sports.

The 46-year-old manager added that he told the Zamalek board about Castro's interest in playing for the club.

However, Solima believes his sacking perhaps contributed to the Colombian striker eventually deciding against joining Zamalek.

"I told the board about that story, and we were trying to sign him before, but I was sacked after that and for some reason, he did not come to the club," he added.

Castro spent just over a year with the Brazilians after winning the Champions League with them and joined Amakhosi in January 2018.

He is in the final few months of his current contract with the Soweto giants and his future remains up in the air after rejecting several new offers from the club in recent months.