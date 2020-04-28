mo4ch:> Bukenya: Wakiso FC star declares himself fit for final season bend | Mo4ch News

The Sharks midfielder reveals he will be available to feature when the league resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Wakiso Giants FC midfielder Lawrence Bukenya says he will be available for the final games of the Premier League (UPL) season after overcoming an injury.

The midfielder sustained an injury on February 18 in the 2-1 win over Maroons FC at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium and missed three subsequent games including the big one against title-chasing Vipers SC.

“I feel okay now and I believe by the time the league returns, I will be 100% fit,” Bukenya is quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“For now, I am working on my own due to the lockdown but will probably resume with my teammates in preparations for the final games.”

Bukenya has been a pillar in midfield for the Sharks since joining from champions KCCA FC on loan and is aware of the importance of the remaining fixtures.

“They are big games and we must be at our lethal best to pick good results," he added.

The Sharks will have to play against Express FC (away), KCCA (h), URA FC (a), Proline FC (a) and SC Villa (h) in the remaining league fixtures in addition to a Round of 16 away cup tie against the Tax Collectors.

The dates for all those games remain unknown for now after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended the countrywide lockdown to May 5, which was the orginal return date for the league.