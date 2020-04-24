mo4ch:> Ashanti Gold loses CEO as Acheampong quits  | Mo4ch News

chief executive officer Fred Acheampong has parted ways with the club, he announced on Thursday.

The young administrator leaves the post after two years at the helm of affairs.

He succeeded Cudjoe Fianoo, who left the role following a takeover of the club from Anglo Gold Ashanti by business mogul Dr. Kwaku 'Champion' Frimpong.

"End of a golden road," Acheampong announced on social media.

"I have tendered in my resignation as CEO of Ashanti Gold SC effective 30th April 2020.

"I have grown and learnt immensely at the club but it’s time to move on for personal reasons.

"Thanks Champion, the club and supporters for the opportunity."

The reason for Acheampong's resignation is not known.

Under his management, AshGold won the FA special competition tier two cup and played in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In October last year, he was voted onto the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

