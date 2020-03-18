mo4ch:>We’re saved! Marvel baffles fans as it unveils ‘Snowflake’ & ‘Safespace’… non-binary bully-fighting superheroes | Mo4ch News

With coronavirus panic sparking worldwide toilet paper shortages, Marvel has rolled out new superheroes to restore faith in humanity: ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Safespace’. Not really the heroes we need, but probably the ones we deserve.

Known for iconic characters such as Spider Man, the Hulk, and Captain America, Marvel has apparently decided that comic book fans need new, “post-ironic” (their words, not ours) heroes. The entertainment company unveiled in a new trailer that their ‘New Warriors’ line-up includes psychic twins named Snowflake and Safespace.

Snowflake is obviously non-binary and “goes by they/them,” Marvel noted. The gender-fluid twin vanquishes enemies with “snowflake-shaped projectiles.”

“The connotations of the word ‘snowflake’ in our culture right now are something fragile, and this is a character who is turning it into something sharp,” the comic book company helpfully explained.

Safespace, who identifies as male, is able to create a defensive force field – perhaps to shield people from being mis-gendered, for example.

The magical twins are “hyper aware of modern culture” and see their super powers as a “post-ironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying,” Marvel un-ironically wrote.

A trailer showcasing the pair seemed so unbelievable that many on social media thought at first that it was an elaborate hoax.

The twins are symptomatic of a larger problem: That the Left “never runs out of bad ideas,” actress and political commentator Mindy Robinson argued.

While the super-duo were widely trashed on Twitter, one commenter thanked Marvel for lightening the mood in these dark and uncertain times.

“Just when the world needed some levity, here comes 2020 Marvel Comics with their new heroes ...SAFESPACE and SNOWFLAKE. THANK YOU MARVEL YOU ARE SAVING LIVES.”

This isn’t the first time that Marvel has sought the much-coveted approval of ‘woke’ culture. In January, the company announced that it would introduce a trans hero “very soon.”

