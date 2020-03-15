mo4ch:>‘Don’t be in a rush to die, you’ll die anyway': Chechen leader Kadyrov urges public to stop panicking over coronavirus | Mo4ch News

With the hysteria over the coronavirus on the rise, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has urged his countrymen to keep calm, not to shun traditional medicine and care less about what is beyond one’s control – as we are all mortal.

Kadyrov, long-time leader of the Russia’s Chechen Republic has offered his take on the boiling issue of today – the coronavirus pandemic – injecting some wisdom of his own into the debate.

Arguing that the fears over the disease that manifests itself with flu-like symptoms are blown out of proportion, Kadyrov called on the public to come to their senses and stop overthinking the problem.

“People lose sleep because a disease appeared in China: the virus. They are afraid that it comes [to them] and they’ll die. Don’t be in a rush, you’ll die anyway. Don’t try to die before your time,” Kadyrov said, addressing the local government meeting on Saturday.

The Chechen leader noted that while the deadly Covid-19’s taking the world by storm has been the talk of the town, other diseases like your ordinary flu keep claiming thousands of lives every year.

As with pretty much every other serious illness, “those who are in sound health, will overcome it [coronavirus], those who are not, won’t manage to,” Kadyrov said, while recommending all those anxious about their health to work on strengthening their immune system with traditional means.

“Mix lemon with honey and water and drink – then the virus won’t get you. Eat your garlic.”

Chechnya, which has a population of over 1.3 million, has yet to report its first case of the virus, that has infected at least 59 people across Russia, most of them – 25 – in its capital, Moscow. Six of the patients have since recovered, and there has been no deaths from the Covid-19 in the country.

In line with nationwide guidelines aimed to stop the spread of the disease within Russia’s borders, Kadyrov earlier called on the residents to stay away from public events and to avoid foreign travel, as the hotspot of the coronavirus has shifted to Europe where the daily numbers of infected have topped those in China.

