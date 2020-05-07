mo4ch:> Eriksen determined to become Inter regular as he dismisses possible departure | Mo4ch News

The Danish star has set his sights on securing more minutes with his Italian club once Serie A resumes

Christian Eriksen is keen to establish himself at when the season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Eriksen joined Inter from in January, but made just eight appearances before the campaign was suspended due to Covid-19.

The international had only started one game for Inter, who were third in the table.

Eriksen, 28, is eager to become a regular for Inter, having signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the club.

"I love to play football," he wrote in an Instagram Q&A held by DR Sporten.

"That must be my biggest motivation. The next goal is to be a regular man here at Inter."

Asked if it was true that he must leave Inter, Eriksen responded: "No, not really."



Most Serie A clubs are returning to individual training this week as they eye a restart of the season.

Eriksen said he had been keeping fit in isolation, writing: "Work out every day, every other day with the team on Zoom and the other days self-training."

Inter midfielder Borja Valero recently backed Eriksen to become a success at the club, noting the transition to Italian football takes time.

“Eriksen arrived midseason. He played for Tottenham the week before, and a week later he changed league, country, language, training: it’s not easy," Valero told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The stop came just as he was hitting form. He has everything to succeed at Inter, he only needs time.”

Paolo Di Canio on the other hand has claimed Eriksen "will become a problem" for Inter manager Antonio Conte.

"Eriksen will become a problem for Conte," Di Canio told Sky Sports Italia. "He is not like Diego Costa, with whom you can fight if you don't let him play.

"He is a guy like Hazard: he is silent, you don't see him much, he never complains, but it is difficult to have a direct and frank confrontation.

"With Eriksen at Tottenham he had the chance to lose dangerous balls because there were those who ran for him, at Inter they can't afford that. He doesn't jump the opponent in one-on-one fights, he doesn't have speed in his legs."