mo4ch:> 'Hopefully things will be different' - Brockie eyes Mamelodi Sundowns return | Mo4ch News

The experienced marksman feels his stint with the Team of Choice has helped him re-energise following a disappointing spell with Masandawana

striker Jeremy Brockie says that he has unfinished business at .

The New Zealand international is currently on a season-long loan deal at the Team of Choice, but Masandawana are yet to indicate whether they will be extending his contract which set to expire on June 30.

“At the moment I am coming to the end of my contract with Sundowns," Brockie was quoted as saying on Far Post.

"But they have an option to extend, still two, one-year options, so that exercise has to be taken or declined by the end of May, so this month I’m just sitting around, waiting to sort of hear what happens next to my career."

The 32-year-old frontman struggled at Sundowns after joining the club from SuperSport United in January 2018, and scored only two goals in 32 competitive appearances.

“I would love to go back to Sundowns and give it a second shot and hopefully things would be different the second time around," he continued.

"I painted a move in my head when I made the move there – for me going to go there contribute to winning the league titles and scoring goals – but it didn’t happen."

Brockie believes that his loan spell with Maritzburg has helped him refresh and he is waiting for the Tshwane giants to decide his future.

“Maybe I needed this year away at Maritzburg to sort of refresh and re-energise and go back there and give it another shot," he added.

"But also at the same time, I know that I haven’t performed in the time I was there so maybe they decided to decline that. So, it is not really in my hands at the moment.

"We are waiting for an email to come through, you come back for your second chance or you are free to go and find another club and discuss terms with another club, so at the moment, it is in Sundowns’ hands and I will wait to see what they decide."

Brockie has struggled for game time at the Team of Choice having netted only one goal and in 15 competitive appearances before the current season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.