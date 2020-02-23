mo4ch:> Miquissone at Simba SC to 'score goals and play good football' | Mo4ch News

The winger scored his first league goal against Biashara United after signing for the Mainland giants in January

Simba SC winger Luis Miquissone has explained his key targets at the club after signing in the January transfer window from UD Songo of Mozambique.

Miquissone scored his first Vodacom Premier League (VPL) goal against Biashara United when Simba emerged with a 3-1 win on Saturday, and the forward has stated his desire to help the club score as many goals as possible and play well.

“I thank God and of course my teammates for helping me get my first goal as a Simba player. This is why I am here to help the team score goals and play good football,” Miquissone told Azam TV.

The Mozambican also explained the importance of the passionate support Simba are enjoying from their followers across .

“Supporters are doing their job to help the team and for sure we need more support because the league is far from over,” he added.

“They have to keep supporting us as we still have many teams to play, must keep on pushing us so that we can improve even more.”

On his part, Biashara United striker Green Atupele revealed why he thinks they lost and Simba won the encounter.

“The game was tough I will accept that because we dearly needed the three points and so did Simba,” Atupele told Azam TV as well.

“We got a lot of chances but in the end, we were unable to maximumly use them, unlike our opponents who were clinical with their own chances.

“We have lost and I think the coach has seen the weaknesses and we will work on them and rectify before the next game.”

Biashara United had not lost in the last nine matches since going down to Yanga SC in a December 30 tie where they lost 1-0 to the record champions.

Atupele believes the team was hurt after their run was ended on Saturday by Simba.

“We are hurt because we have lost after having a good run before and it was our wish to win against Simba and keep the momentum but as it is in life, mistakes happen,” he explained.

“I believe the coach has seen the mistakes and can work to avoid them in the next matches so that we build another great momentum as it was before.”

Log leaders Simba earned their 62nd point after the away win while Biashara United are ninth with 32 points after 24 matches.

